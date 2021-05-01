Fiji reports 2 new Covid-19 cases

Permanent Secretary for Health Ministry James Fong said that the authorities have screened an additional 25,064 Fijians through their mobile screening teams and at screening clinics since Friday. After another 1,026 tests, the two new cases were confirmed, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Suva, May 1 (IANS) Fiji on Saturday reported two new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19.

Currently, there are 52 active cases in Fiji, with 19 border quarantine cases, 31 locally transmitted cases and two cases with unknown sources. 65 cases in Fiji have fully recovered and two have died since the nation's first case in March last year.

To further stop the spread of the virus, Fiji announced last Sunday the 14-day containment zones in the Lami-Suva-Nausori area.

The country has also maintained a nationwide curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. local time since March last year.

