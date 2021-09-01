Fiji reports 505 new Covid cases

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said that 343 cases are from the Western Division, 105 cases are from the Central Division of Viti Levu and 232 cases are in Kadavu, reports Xinhua news agency.

Suva, Sep 1 (IANS) Fiji has reported 505 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths, according to the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

There have been 810 new recoveries to report since the last update, which means that there are now 19,151 active cases with 8,352 active cases in the Central Division, 10,562 active cases in the Western Division, five active cases in Vanua Levu and 232 active cases in Kadavu.

There have been 46,646 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Around 5,59,650 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 2,71,329 have received their second doses, which means that 95.6 per cent of the target population have received at least one dose and 46.7 per cent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

--IANS

int/shs/