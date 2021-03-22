Film actor Theepetti Ganesan passes away

Director Seenu Ramasamy who makes sure to rope Theepetti Ganesan aka Karthik in his films took to his Twitter page to confirm the news.

Actor Theepetti Ganesan who had acted in films like Billa 2, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Neerparavai, Kanne Kalaimaane, Kolamavu Kokila, and Ustad Hotel passed away in Madurai. Sources say that the actor had a severe heart attack.

"I was shocked to know the sad demise of actor Karthik aka Theepetti Ganesan who had acted in my films. He was under treatment at Madurai Rajaji Hospital. Heartfelt condolences Ganesa", tweeted Seenu Ramsamy.

Last year, Ganesan had pleaded with folded hands in a video and requested Ajith to help him. Ganesan said that only Ajith called him with his real name Karthik on the sets of Billa 2 and if he came to know about his condition, the actor would surely help him. Ganesan was struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown. Later, Raghava Lawrence and Snehan offered financial assistance to Ganesan's family.

We at Sify.com convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family