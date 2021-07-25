Film industry congratulates Priya Malik on winning gold at World Cadet Championship

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Story and lauded Priya on her achievement."Another proud moment, Congratulations Priya Malik. Girl Power," she wrote.Priya won the women's 73 kg weight category gold medal after defeating wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final.Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a picture of Priya on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Congratulations Priya Malik. You make India proud."Chef Ranveer Brar tweeted: "Winning streak continues for India! Another champion making us proud. Congratulations Priya Malik for securing gold."Actor Sara Ali Khan has also extended her congratulations to Priya.She posted a few emojis of the trophy and gold medal on her Instagram Story."Congrats," Sara posted.Actors Sagrika Ghatge and Sanjay Kapoor among many others have congratulated Priya. (ANI)