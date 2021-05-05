Film Industry to organize a grand felicitation event to MK Stalin

Tiruppur Subramanian, the President of the Tamil Nadu Theater Owners and Multiplex Association said that whenever Karunanidhi takes charge as the Chief Minister, the first felicitation event would be from the film industry because Kalaignar considers the film industry as his mother's home.

The Tamil film industry is planning to organize a grand felicitation event for Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Subramanian also said that Karunanidhi had announced many welfare schemes to the industry including zero entertainment tax for films with Tamil title. Subramanian wishes that Stalin should abolish the 8% local body entertainment tax and other welfare measures to the film industry which is a terrible state during the pandemic.

The grand felicitation event would happen after the state return to normalcy from the pandemic.