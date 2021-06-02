Film producers' body IMPPA announces free vax drive for members

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) on Wednesday announced it would arrange for a vaccination drive for all its members. The final date is yet to be announced, although it would be either June 15 or June 16.

The decision came after a meeting on Tuesday night and an official statement issued reads: "We have decided to arrange free vaccination to each member who submits the enclosed form, which vaccination camp at IMPPA's office shall be held on June 15 or June 16, 2021. All members including those who are facing financial problems (including those whose membership was valid till 2005 and who had not been able to renew for any reason), requesting them to fill the enclosed form with the Aadhaar card. Personal phone number must be sent immediately on reading this message because entry will be on a first come first serve basis for the first 500 members. Members who want their spouses to be vaccinated can also take advantage of the facility by paying Rs 1,000 per person in advance at the time of filling up the form."