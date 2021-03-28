Filmfare Awards 2021: 'Thappad' and 'Gulabo Sitabo' emerge as biggest winners, here's complete list

The ceremony which took place at the Goregaon Filmcity, Mumbai concluded with late actor Irrfan Khan bagging the Best Actor (Male) award, for his moving performance in 'Angrezi Medium' and also with the Lifetime Achievement award. There was a sense of sadness as well as pride when the late actor's name was announced. The evergreen Amitabh Bachchan bagged the Best Actor (Critics) Award.Alaya F took home the Best Debut (Female) award for her much-appreciated performance in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' while Taapsee Pannu and Tilottama Shome were honoured with the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Popular) and Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) respectively for their roles in 'Thappad' and 'Sir', both of which were finest movies Hindi cinema has seen in recent times.Saif Ali Khan and Om Raut, his 'Tanhaji' director, were also among the big winners of the night with Saif taking home the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) and Om being commemorated with the Filmfare Award for Best Director.Here is a complete list of the winnersThappadOm Raut (Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior)Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)Amitabh Bachchan - (Gulabo Sitabo)Tillotama Shome - (Is Love Enough? SIR)Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior)Farrokh Jaffer (Gulabo Sitabo)Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)ArjunPrateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)Backyard Wildlife SanctuaryArnav Abdagire - ArjunPurti Savardekar - The First WeddingNitesh Ramesh Parulekar - DeviAnubhav Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo (Thappad)Pritam Chakraborty (Ludo)Gulzar - Chhappak (Chhappak)Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)Rohena Gera (Is Love Enough? SIR)Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)Prasad Sutar (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)Farah Khan -- Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)Irrfan KhanRamazan Bulut, Rp Yadav - (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)All in all, though 2020 was a tough year for the film industry still they came together as one to ensure that the magic of cinema would not be extinguished amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic. The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao, and Maniesh Paul. (ANI)