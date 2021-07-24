Filming of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas-starrer 'K' begins

Being directed by Nag Ashwin, 'K' is touted as a sci-fi drama, which also features actor Prabhas.On Saturday, Big B took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of Prabhas holding the clapboard from the sets of the film."...for the Mahurat shot of Project K....what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the country and the world with Bahubali," he wrote.Prabhas even took to his Instagram to express his happiness on working with Big B."On this Guru Purnima, it's an honour for me to clap for the Guru of Indian cinema..it begins," Prabhas captioned the post.Reportedly, Big B's acting portions will be shot in the first schedule at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. (ANI)