Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari 'filled with happiness' on turning novelist

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to debut as a novelist with the book, Mapping Love. The novel is set to release in May this year.

"As a storyteller, every once in a while there are stories I want to say through a medium that brings out the essence in true spirit. 'Mapping Love' is the story of falling in love with the art of writing all over again, with stillness," Tiwari tells IANS.