Filmmaker Ekwa Msangi's Farewell Amor is 'a look at saying goodbye'

The film is about Angolan immigrant Walter who, after 17 years, is joined in the US by his wife and teen daughter. They are now absolute strangers who share a one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment. The film captures how they struggle to overcome the emotional distance.

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Ekwa Msangi says her drama feature, Farewell Amor, is about assumptions and expectations, and learning to accept the truth.

"For me, ‘Farewell Amor' is a look at saying goodbye to the love that they thought they had, that they thought they knew, and saying goodbye to the people that they thought they were, and they thought they knew in order to make space for what is actually there," Msangi told IANS.

"That is the journey that we go on with these characters, in them shedding the assumptions and expectations and imaginations of themselves," she added.

Msangi's film tries being a universal immigrant story that takes a look at the inter-generational tale of the US through these three characters. Farewell Amor is available on MUBI World.

--IANS

sug/vnc