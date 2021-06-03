Filmmaker GN Rangarajan (90) passes away!

Filmmaker GN Rangarajan(90) who had collaborated with veteran actor Kamal Haasan in films like Meendum Kokila (1981), Kalyanaraman (1979), and Maharasan (1993) passed away earlier today.

Later, Rangarajan introduced his son GNR Kumaravelan to Kamal Haasan. GNR Kumaravelan assisted Balu Mahendra in Kamal Haasan's Sathileelavathi and the actor's dream period action drama Marudhanaayagam.

Kumaravelan had made films like Ninaithale Inikkum, Yuvan Yuvathi, Haridas, and Wagah. His next film is Sinam with Arun Vijay.

"My Father, my mentor , my love ... passed away today morning around 8.45 am. Need all your prayers to keep my family in strength", tweeted GNR Kumaravelan.

