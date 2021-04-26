Filmmaker Hyder Kazmi launches OTT platform Mastani

"Mastani, would be a great platform for meaningful and progressive cinema. Here, people will sit with the family and enjoy movies. Not only Hindi films but also movies from Iran, Turkey, and Hollywood are going to be launched on my OTT platform in Hindi, we'll provide our audience a bunch of the best films from around the world," Kazmi said.

Sharing the news with IANS on phone, Kazmi said his film "Jihad", which was screened at Cannes Film Festival 2018 and has received several international awards, will soon be released on the platform.

"My goal is to entertain my audience with fresh content never seen before. Because of Covid, the only option for entertainment is the OTT platform, as going to theaters is not possible at the moment. That's why I welcome all my fellow producers on my OTT platform, to release their films on Mastani," the filmmaker added.

Kazmi is currently working on his upcoming films "Bandit Shakuntala" and "Chuhiya". Although names are yet to be disclosed, he is said to have a few international projects in his kitty.

Among Kazmi's biggest projects lined up for immediate release right now is the big-budget web series "The Red Land", starring Abhimanyu Singh, Govind Namdev, Flora Saini, Daya Shankar Pandey and Shaleen Bhanot. The series will stream exclusively on Mastani.

