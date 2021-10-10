Filmmaker Kireet Khurana announces his new documentary 'The Invisible Visible'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Filmmaker Kireet Khurana is all set to come up with a new documentary titled 'The Invisible Visible'.



Shot across Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, Dehradun, Kanpur, and a few villages in Maharashtra and Bihar, 'The Invisible Visible' highlights the plight of India's destitute millions.

Speaking about the same, Kireet said, "India has the largest number of homeless people. It has over 70 million destitute citizens who have been denied their Constitutional right to shelter. The draconian Bombay Beggary Prevention Act 1959 has further criminalized them and made them vulnerable to incarceration, torture, and dehumanization. The film delineates how the marginalized and the disenfranchised have been left out in the cold and in some cases, exploited in shelters under the watch of the state, as happened during the infamous Muzaffarpur case, where hundreds of girls between 6 and 15 were raped, tortured and killed."

Kireet also hopes that the film will serve as a catalyst for states to set up shelters for the homeless in each district and have independent and credible agencies to audit them regularly.

The 81-minute long documentary will be released in mid-2022. (ANI)

