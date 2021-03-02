Filmmaker Ranjith to be a candidate in Kerala elections?

One of the surprise names in the list this time is that of the writer and director Ranjith, who is being considered for Kozhikode North constituency as a Left Front candidate.

As Kerala is gearing up for the legislative assembly elections, there are several names doing the rounds as candidates from various political fronts.

Ranjith told media persons today that he will make a decision on it if he is asked by the Left front regarding this.

Meanwhile, actor Mukesh is expected to contest the election once again as a Left Front candidate from Kollam. Actor K B Ganesh Kumar will contest the elections from Pathanapuram. Both Mukesh and Ganesh Kumar are sitting MLAs.

Actor Dharmajan Bolghatty is being considered as a Congress candidate.

Meanwhile, actors Suresh Gopi and Krishna Kumar are expected to be in the fray as BJP candidates.