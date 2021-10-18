Filmmaker Venu complains to FEFKA against actor Alancier

Cinematographer and director Venu has submitted a complaint to FEFKA accusing that actor Alancier misbehaved with him during a story narration, as per reports.
Venu is directing Kaapa : The Ring of Death for FEFKA writer’s union. He has reportedly alleged that Alancier misbehaved with him as he was discussing about casting the actor in Kaapa.
Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali and Anna Ben are playing the lead roles in Kaapa.
The script is by G R Indugopan. Sanu John Varughese is the cinematographer. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor.
Venu’s last film as a director was the story Rachiyamma from Aanum Pennum anthology.