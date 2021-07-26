Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri expresses grief at death of acquaintance in Himachal landslide

Taking to Twitter, Vivek expressed his condolences over the death of Deepa."OMG. Can't believe that Deepa is no more. I have been told that she died in a landslide today. Till 8hrs ago she was sending photos from Himalayas. Such a lively, aware person. Have no words. May God give her family strength. Prayers," he tweeted, adding a few pictures of him sharing smiles with Deepa.At least nine people died while three were injured in Kinnaur on Sunday afternoon after a bridge collapsed as a result of boulders rolling down a bill due to a landslide. Unfortunately, Deepa, 34, was one of them.A few hours before her demise, Deepa had tweeted a photograph of herself at the Nagasti post in Himachal Pradesh."Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point, around 80 km ahead, we have border with Tibet whom China has occupied illegally (sic)," she had written.According to her Twitter bio, Deepa was an Ayurveda practitioner and a writer. (ANI)