Final Cut: Chris Noth pays again for sexual assault charges

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Chris Noth, who faces sexual assault allegations, has been snipped from the upcoming finale of HBO Max's 'Sex and the City' sequel series 'And Just Like That', 'Variety' has confirmed.

The series will stream its final episode of the season on February 3.

Noth's character, Mr Big, was killed off in the first episode of 'And Just Like That' after he suffered a heart attack while riding the state-of-the-art exercise bike Peloton.