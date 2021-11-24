Final schedule of Vikram-starrer 'Cobra' with Irfan Pathan to be shot in a fortnight

Sources close to the unit say that the film's final schedule began in Chennai on Tuesday.

Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) The final shooting schedule of director Ajay Gnanamuthu's much-awaited action entertainer 'Cobra', featuring actor Vikram, ex-cricketer Irfan Pathan and actress Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, will end in a maximum of two weeks.

"The final schedule is currently on and work is progressing at a brisk pace. If work proceeds at this rate, the shooting will end in a period of 10 to 12 days. Even if it gets stretched, it should be over in a fortnight's time," says a source.

Once the film's final schedule is done, the unit will start making announcements, the source says.

The film has been eagerly awaited for a number of reasons.

Firstly, there is huge interest in cricketer Irfan Pathan making his acting debut in a Tamil film. Also, it has been almost two years since fans of Vikram got to enjoy a movie of their star in theatres. Vikram's last release in theatres was 'Kadaram Kondan', a film which released in 2019.

