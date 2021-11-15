Finally, 'Marakkar' in theatres from Dec 2

Now, superstar Mohanlal has officially announced that Marakkar will release at the theatres.

There were controversies and debates happening in Kerala following the announcement that the much awaited magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham will release directly on OTT.

“It’s time to break the seal of that stunning surprise and we can’t contain the joy! You are about to experience one of the most marvellous visual treats in all its glory, from the place where its dashing frames deserve to be indulged in!,” writes Mohanlal.

He adds: “The much-awaited 'Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham' to be released in Theatres worldwide on the 2nd of December, 2021!

Marakkar has been directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Dr. Roy CJ of Confident group, who is the co-producer of Marakkar wrote this after watching the preview.

“After watching the Private show in Chennai Suchi Chechi (Mrs Mohan Lal) was So Convinced that "Marakkar" needs to be seen on Large Screen to see the Cinematic Magic it Creates. Even during Dinner thereafter the Topic of discussion of Suchi Chechi with Lal Ettan, Anthonyji and All of us was the same. Suchi Chechi with Your persistence we are All so Happy and Excited that on 02 Dec 2021 the Mega Opus and Most Awaited Movie is coming to the Theatres before OTT,” writes Dr. Roy.

The makers of Marakkar should feel even more confident about their decision after the rousing welcome for Kurup at the cinemas.