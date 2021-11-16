Finally, Thaman to score music for Vijay?

Telugu cinema's leading composer Thaman was supposed to compose for Thalapathy 65 but unfortunately, the film's director AR Murugadoss walked out of the film citing creative differences, and later Nelson was roped in to direct the film so, his regular Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for Beast .

The latest update is Thaman is likely to compose music for Vijay's upcoming film with Vamshi of Maharshi fame. As Thaman had earlier worked with Vamshi in Brindavanam, there is a strong buzz that he would compose music for this biggie but an official confirmation is awaited.

As of now, Vijay and Prakash Raj have been confirmed to play pivotal characters in the film while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially confirmed.