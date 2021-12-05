Finnish Foreign Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Helsinki, Dec 5 (IANS) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has tested positive for Covid-19, the ministry has said.

63-year-old Haavisto has shown no symptoms and currently works in his residence, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a press issued by the ministry.

The Finnish government and parliament have been informed of Haavisto's conditions, Paivi Paasikoski, Director General of the Government Communications Department at the Prime Minister's Office, told Finnish news agency STT.