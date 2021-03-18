Firoz A Nadiadwallah announces movie, web series 'Art of War - No Retreat No Surrender'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Known for bankrolling several hit comedies like 'Welcome', 'Hera Pheri', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', Firoz A Nadiadwallah is now gearing up for 'Art of War - No Retreat No Surrender'.



Inspired by real events, the movie and web series, which will release in Hindi and English, belongs to the action genre and is based on the war against counterfeiting money.

The subject of the film revolves around a Special Forces officer who uncovers an Indian currency counterfeiting operation conducted by international cartels. He approaches the law enforcement agencies, but when his appeals for action are stonewalled, he engages seven rough, tough misfits, who are die-hard patriots. A fast and furious trail of patriotism, sacrifice, grit, espionage and action follows.

'Art of War aims' at exposing international cartels counterfeiting billions of Indian and US currency every year, to fund global civil unrest, terrorism, human-trafficking cartels, etc.

Acclaimed directors from India and Los Angeles are apparently in talks to make this on a grand scale. The filming is planned across India and foreign countries (some listed as rogue countries by the United Nations).

Apart from this, Nadiadwallah is currently in the process of developing several movies and web series.

Last year, the film producer had met Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, who was then the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, to plan several industrial and infrastructure projects for the development of the state and further establish it as one of the world's most scenic filming destinations. (ANI)

