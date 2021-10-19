First big Kannada OTT release, 'Ratnan Prapancha', slated for Oct 22

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) The stage is set for the October 22 release of the Kannada film 'Ratnan Prapancha', described by its makers as a "travel dramedy", on Amazon Prime Video.

Billed as the first big Kannada movie to be screened on an OTT platform, it has 'Daali' Dhananjay playing the lead character, a crabby insurance agent, and the story revolves around his doting mother's efforts to get him married.