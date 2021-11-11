First ever National Yogasana Sports championships kicks off in Odisha

It began with a vibrant and enthralling opening ceremony in the presence of 560 young athletes aiming high for 50 medals in a uniquely designed competition.

Organised by the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) in association with the Odisha government, the championship will continue till November 13.

NYSF chief Udith Sheth said, "We want to make Yogasana India's heritage sport brand. The structure of the championship for Yogasana as a sport has been uniquely curated."

"We are gratified with the huge participation from all over the country. It is truly an experience to be in the presence of such talented athletes, coaches, and experts. We hope to take Yogasana sport on to the global stage," he added.

Secretary General of NYSF, Jaideep Arya, said health and fitness should be of utmost priority and there is no better discipline than yoga.

"Reinventing Yogasana as a sport is a path-breaking idea for creating more fruitful relevance for the youth across the globe. At NYSF, we have committed our efforts towards promoting Yogasana and maintaining high standards in the competitive sport," he said.

Secretary of Odisha's Sports and Youth Services Department, R. Vineel Krishna, said: "We value sports and make an honest effort towards promoting fitness. Yogasana is one of the finest mediums of fitness, wellness and I am delighted that a world-class platform has been collated to promote it among the youth of India and the globe."

The event has been conceptualised with the aim to create a global brand of Yogasana as a competitive sport and support India's vision to make Yogasana a sport with an Olympic roadmap.

