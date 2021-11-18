First Kannada movie with pan-India footprint set for year-end release

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) 'Banaras', the first Kannada movie with a pan-India footprint, is all set for a big year-end release. The movie, which launches Zaid Khan, son of a well-known Karnataka Congress politician, has already created a lot of buzz.

The romantic movie's making and posters have all successfully caught the attention of the audience. Khan is the son of the former Karnataka minister and Congress MLA, B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan. Sonal Monterio is the lead actress.