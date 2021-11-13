First look for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' series unveiled during Disney Plus Day

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): While the Disney Plus Day made a splash in its Marvel special on the streamer with footage from 'Ms. Marvel', 'She-Hulk' and 'Moon Knight', during the end-sequence of logo flashes were shots of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and what seemed to be Queen Veranke from the upcoming new 'Secret Invasion' series.



According to Deadline, 'Secret Invasion' was first announced at Disney Investor last December and will follow the team-up of Avengers Boss Fury with Captain Marvel's Skrull Talos played by Ben Mendelsohn. At the centre of the show is a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

The epilogue sequences from 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 'WandaVision' were tees-offs for 'Secret Invasion'. One of the mid-credits sequences from 'Far From Home' showed that Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) were really Skrulls, Talos and Soren.

Hence, at the end of the day, it wasn't Fury and Hill who tapped Spider-Man to battle monsters in 'Far From Home', it was Talos and Soren. During Talos' time on Earth as Fury, the real Fury was floating in space on a spaceship with Skrulls. In the 'WandaVision' post-credits we see Monica Rambeau being hired by a Skrull for a mysterious mission.

'Secret Invasion' the comic was written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by artist Leinil Francis Yu.

As per Deadline, also starring on 'Secret Invasion' are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. Jonathan Schwartz will be producing the show. (ANI)

