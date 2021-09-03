First look of Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson's 'Moonfall' unveiled

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Known for his iconic work in the post-apocalyptic science fiction cinema world, the first look of filmmaker Roland Emmerich's upcoming sci-fi adventure 'Moonfall' has taken everyone by surprise. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in February 2022.

The film is packed with a star studded cast including Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Pena, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak and Donald Sutherland.