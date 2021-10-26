First look of Kajal Aggarwal's 'Uma' out

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) The poster of the upcoming film 'Uma' starring Kajal Aggarwal released on Tuesday, gives a glimpse of the characters from the film.

Talking about the poster, director Tathagat Singha said, "The post production of the film is on. The poster has the look and feel of the film. It's a slice of life, feel good family entertainer and we are really happy with the way the film is shaping up."