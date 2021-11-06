First look of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' released on his 67th b'day eve

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) The first look of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Vikram', featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, received an unprecedented response on Saturday, with more than 52,000 people liking the video on YouTube within minutes of its release.

The first look, released by the director and his team at exactly 6 p.m. on Saturday, a day ahead of the star-politician's birthday, which is on November 7, features an action sequence where the actor is seen using a metallic shield to protect himself against intense gunfire inside a prison.