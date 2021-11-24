First look of Kannada flick 'Dilpasand' goes viral

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) The team of Kannada movie 'Dilpasand' is quite happy as the romantic and bold first look photos of lead actors Darling Krishna and Nishvika Naidu have gone viral on social media.

'Love Mocktail' actor Darling Krishna is seen first time in bold poses. 'Dilpasand' is a romantic entertainer written and directed by Shiva Tejas.