First look of NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu leaked

NTR will be hosting the brand new Telugu version of Amitabh Bachchan’s famous quiz show, Kaun Banega Karodpati. The Telugu version titled ‘Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu’ was telecast on Star Maa a couple of years ago and it was scrapped later.
Now, the show has been revived by Gemini TV with a new host and a new name. The show has been titled ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ (EMK). NTR will host the show.
The Gemini TV is planning to officially announce it on March 13 and release the promo. But Sun Next, an OTT app belonging to Gemini Group, has already posted this picture which is now being circulated widely on social media.
NTR is charging a huge amount as remuneration for the show as host.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu