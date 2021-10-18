First look of Punjabi film 'Fuffad Ji' out ahead of Nov 11 premiere

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) After the overwhelming response to recent back-to-back hits "Puaada" and "Qismat 2", another Punjabi film, "Fuffad Ji" is all set to premiere on November 11.

Starring Binnu Dhillon and Gurnam Bhullar, "Fuffad Ji", a comedy of errors, is a Zee Studios-K. Kumar Studios co-production directed by Pankaj Batra.