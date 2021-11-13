First look of Rakul Preet Singh's condom comedy 'Chhatriwali' out

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Rakul Preet Singh will be soon seen essaying a never-seen-before character in Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming production titled 'Chhatriwali'. The film's first look was recently released on social media as it went on the floors in Lucknow.

'Chhatriwali' is a social family entertainer and tells the story of a female unemployed chemistry graduate in the small town of Karnal, who becomes a condom tester out of desperation for a job. Talking about the film, director Tejas Deoskar shares, "Our film is a social family entertainer, which aims at de-stigmatising the use of condoms and we are truly excited that the film has gone on floors."