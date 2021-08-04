First look of 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge' music video unveiled

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) As the first look of the upcoming music video 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge' was unveiled featuring Sonu Sood and Nidhhi Agerwal, the fans of Sonu are excited for the video.

The producer of the video hopes that fans shower more love once the video is released.

The video is directed by Farah Khan and Sonu unveiled the first look of the video on social media.