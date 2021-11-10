First look of Sivakarthikeyan's campus drama 'Don' released

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) : The makers of Sivakarthikeyan's campus entertainer 'Don' on Wednesday released the first look of the film. The actor will play a college student in the film, which will also feature Priyanka Arul Mohan as its female lead.

Directed by Sibi Chakravarthy, 'Don' has an ensemble cast that includes S.J. Suryah, Munishkanth, Soori, Kaali Venkat, Bala Saravanan and Sivaangi Krishnakumar, the young singer who shot to fame after her stint in the popular television cookery show, 'Cooku with Comali'.