First look of Tamil movie 'Idumbankaari' released

Chennai, Sep 10 (IANS) The title and first look of Tamil movie 'Idumbankaari', were launched on Friday. Tipped to be an investigative thriller, the movie is directed by debutant Arul Ajit, and has Shivadha Nair and Ramya Pandiyan in lead roles.

Producer C.V. Kumar of Thirukumaran Entertainment, known for bankrolling films that give importance to script, has joined forces with politician and entrepreneur B.T. Arasakumar of BTK Films for this movie.