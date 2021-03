Pawan Kalyan and director Krish’s film is titled ‘Hari Hara Veeramallu’. Pawan Kalyan is seen as a heroic outlaw in this period drama being directed by Krish.

Set in the 17th century, the story talks about Veeramallu, played by Pawan Kalyan. Veteran producer AM Ratnam is producing the film on a lavish scale and it will be promoted as the Pan-Indian project. The period drama will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages simultaneously.