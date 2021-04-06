First look: Rashmika in Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu

Rashmika Mandanna has turned 25. On the occasion of her birthday today. The makers of ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ have treated her fans with the first look.
Rashmika Mandanna has been paired up with Sharwanand for the first time. She is the main heroine in director Tirumala Kishore’s new film, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, in which Sharwanand plays the male lead.
Rashmika is seen in the poster sitting in a garden stringing flowers to make a garland for god. Draped in a yellow saree, the pretty actress flashes a delightful smile.
Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is in the initial stages of production. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on the SLV Cinemas banner.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu