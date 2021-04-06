First look: Rashmika in Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu

Rashmika Mandanna has turned 25. On the occasion of her birthday today. The makers of ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ have treated her fans with the first look.

Rashmika Mandanna has been paired up with Sharwanand for the first time. She is the main heroine in director Tirumala Kishore’s new film, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, in which Sharwanand plays the male lead.