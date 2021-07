Satya Dev, who is on a signing spree, is coming up with another fun ride. Titled ‘Skylab’, the film also features Nithya Menen as the heroine. Interestingly, Nithya Menen co-produces the film.

Rahul Ramakrishna plays an important role. The film’s first look was unveiled today. The first look poster has the three main actors sitting on the falling satellite.