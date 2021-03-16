First schedule of Arun Vijay's next with Hari begins in Palani

The first schedule of Arun Vijay's new action entertainer with his brother-in-law Hari has commenced today in Palani. Earlier, this month, the makers officially started the project with an auspicious pooja event.

Produced by Drumstick Productions, Priya Bhavani Shankar, who earlier paired opposite Arun Vijay in Mafia is romancing the actor in the film. Hari has also roped in a long list of actors including Prakash Raj, Raadhika, Ramachandra Raju of KGF fame, Yogi Babu, Pugazh of Cooku With Comali fame to play pivotal characters in the film.