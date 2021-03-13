First schedule wrapped for 'Google Kuttappan'

The makers of Google Kuttappan have announced that the first schedule of the film has been successfully wrapped up. Produced by KS Ravikumar, the film is the official remake of the Malayalam hit Android Kunjappan Version 5.25.

The first schedule of the film was commenced last month in Tenkasi and surrounding locales. Directed by Saravanan and Sabari, the erstwhile associate of KS Ravikumar, Dharshan, and Losliya of Bigg Boss fame play Ravikumar's son and daughter-in-law in the film. Yogi Babu plays Dharshan's friend and prankster Rahul plays the antagonist.