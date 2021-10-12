First trailer of 'Home Sweet Home Alone' reboots the mayhem

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): The official trailer for 'Home Sweet Home Alone', 20th Century Studios' reimagining of the 'Home Alone' holiday film franchise has been dropped on Tuesday.



According to Variety, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney and Archie Yates star in the new film, along with Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell.

In the movie, Yates plays Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the family's home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers.

There have been five previous Fox instalments of the 'Home Alone' franchise, beginning in 1990 with the Chris Columbus-directed comedy penned by Hugues and starring Macaulay Culkin. It earned two Oscar nominations for John Williams' score and original song.

The trailer begins with the Mercer household full of relatives as they prepare for their Christmas vacation to Tokyo. With the family split on two separate flights out of the country, they hurriedly rush out of the house, mistakenly leaving Max Mercer behind.

"They don't even know I'm here," Max says as he surveys his empty house. "They don't even know I'm here! Max then channels Culkin's Kevin McCallister and hosts a house party of one, while he plays dangerous games and eats all the candy he can get his hands on. Meanwhile, Max's mother is freaking out that her 10-year-old son is home alone by himself.

One more similarity to the original 'Home Alone' movies is a couple looking to break into the Mercer house to steal a priceless heirloom. Hence, it's up to Max to fend off the intruders with the help of hilarious hijinks and absolute chaos.

As per Deadline, Dan Mazer has directed the movie from a story by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, based on a screenplay by John Hughes. Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson have produced, with Jeremiah Samuels serving as executive producer.

'Home Sweet Home Alone' will premiere on November 12 exclusively on Disney Plus. (ANI)

