'Fitting tribute to love I have for varied, unique cultures of India!' : Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann said, "I have been fascinated by the cultures and traditions of India since I was a child. My parents ensured that they taught me about how diverse my country is and inculcated the interest to know more and respect the different cultures existing in India."The 'Bala' star danced on big Bollywood blockbusters like 'Chogada', 'Jumme Ki Raat', 'Deva Shree Ganesha', and more during this performance. The National-award winning actor added, "It was an honour for me to pay a tribute to the festivals of India through my performance and this one will always be a memorable on-stage act for me."Ayushmann further expressed his gratitude for being a citizen of India that has a diverse culture and said that Indians are fortunate to experience the incredible diversity of a country that needs to be cherished deeply.He said, "As Indians, we are blessed to soak in so many cultures, experience so much richness of diversity. I have always been an explorer of such beauty of my country and this performance is a fitting tribute to the love I have for these varied, unique and lovely cultures."Meanwhile, Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film 'Vicky Donor', has delivered a string of hits in the past couple of years. He currently has many upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'.Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)