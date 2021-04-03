Five people at Madhavan's home tested positive for COVID19

Madhavan is overwhelmed with the trailer of his upcoming multilingual film Rocketry. With the film, he is also debuting as a director. It's well known that Madhavan was recently infected by the coronavirus. Now, five members of his family have been tested positive for the virus.

"Totally overwhelmed and moved by the response to the trailer- I normally reply personally -But last evening at 5 pm-like warding of the evil eye..5 ppl at home tested Covid + ha ha ha-Was running around trying to sort things out and keep everybody comfortable and safe.So Very sorry to all my friends & well wishers on Twitter and Insta.I will personally reply to U all ias soon as I finish all the tests and medications for the ppl at home today. We’re all doing super fine and extremely elated with the response", tweeted Madhavan.