Five releases on Feb 12, Kollywood back with its overcrowded weekend!

It looks like, things are returned to normalcy in Tamil cinema. Known for its overcrowded release weekends, Tamil cinema was struggling to have at least one respectable release in November and December although theaters were allowed to reopen despite the pandemic. After the massive success of Master and the new 100% occupancy relaxation, several films are now locking the release dates.

On February 12, nearly five Tamil films are planning to hit the screens. Santhanam's comedy entertainer Paris Jayaraj, anthology film Kutti Love Story directed by Gautham Menon, Nalan Kumarasamy, Venkat Prabhu, and Vijay, Care of Kaadhal, the Tamil remake of C/o Kancharapalem, Dinesh's Naanum Single Dhaan, and Halitha Shameem's Aelay featuring Samuthirakani and Manikadan are slated to release on February 12.

But trade sources one or two among the five releases will back out in the last minute.

