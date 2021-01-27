FKA Twigs reveals about racist abuse from ex-beau Robert Pattinson's fans

Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): English singer-songwriter FKA twigs, on Wednesday (local time) recalls the horrendous bullying and racist abuse she received from ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson's fans while dating him.



According to E! News, Twigs who dated the 'Twilight' star from 2014- 2017 disclosed that her relationship with Robert made her a target for racism and other bullying attacks.

"People just called me the most hurtful and ignorant and horrible names on the planet. It was really, really deeply horrific and I think it was at a time where I felt like I couldn't really talk about it," the singer shared in an interview.

She added, "He was their white Prince Charming and they considered he should be with someone white and blonde."

FKA also told that Pattinson's fans used to compare her physical appearance to a monkey.

"I just remember it had this massive, dysmorphic effect on me for about six months to a year, where every time I saw my pictures, I would think, 'Gosh, I look like a monkey and people are going to say that I look like a monkey, so I need to really try and hide this monkey-ness that I have,'" she continued.

The 'Cellphone' star that recognizes herself as a confident woman at present also recalled that in the past when she was made to feel self-conscious and ugly through the harsh comments, she never spoke extensively about the bullying as she questioned herself as black and a low-income community member.

The songstress explained, "I feel like if I was going through it now, I would be able to talk about it and do some good with it."

Almost after three years of calling off their engagement, she highlighted that the bond she shared with Pattinson superseded her desire to escape the bullying. "The positivity that I get from [my relationship] makes the more challenging aspects...very worth it," she told.

According to a report by E! News, the 'How to Be' actor, Robert, who faced the same purposeful abuse from fans exclaimed, "They get so addicted to just wanting to cause hurt and pain on someone... It's one of the most difficult things to know how to confront. It's a faceless enemy."

After the two called off their relationship, Pattinson, in an interview said that he's on good terms with all of his exes, included FKA. (ANI)

