Flashback Friday: Ananya Panday shares a hair-raising post!

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday on Friday posted a throwback photograph from the time she was town months old, with a twist of humour to go in the caption.
The picture on Instagram shows Ananya as a two-month-old baby with wind-blown hair, resembling a Mohawk hairstyle. She lies in a sun lounger at a beach, and mom Bhavana Panday in bikini can be seen lounging in the background.
"I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial," the actress wrote in the caption.
Her post received a lot of comments and reactions.
Bhavana wrote: "Hahahah this was taken when you were just about 2 months old."
Farah Khan wrote, "Chck out bhav's bikini."
Dia Mirza reacted, "M- awwwww - hawk."
Ananya will be seen in upcoming films such as "Liger", Zoya Akhtar's untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone.
