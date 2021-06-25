Flashback Friday: Ananya Panday shares a hair-raising post!

The picture on Instagram shows Ananya as a two-month-old baby with wind-blown hair, resembling a Mohawk hairstyle. She lies in a sun lounger at a beach, and mom Bhavana Panday in bikini can be seen lounging in the background.

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday on Friday posted a throwback photograph from the time she was town months old, with a twist of humour to go in the caption.

"I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial," the actress wrote in the caption.

Her post received a lot of comments and reactions.

Bhavana wrote: "Hahahah this was taken when you were just about 2 months old."

Farah Khan wrote, "Chck out bhav's bikini."

Dia Mirza reacted, "M- awwwww - hawk."

Ananya will be seen in upcoming films such as "Liger", Zoya Akhtar's untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone.

