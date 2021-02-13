'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Donald Glover in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Phoebe Waller-Bridge gets together actor-singer Donald Glover to create and star in the series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, based on the 2005 film of the same name that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Fleabag star Waller-Bridge and Glover, widely known as rapper Childish Gambino who sang the global hip-hop hit This is America, will also serve as executive producers along with co-creator and show runner Francesca Sloane.