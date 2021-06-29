Focus on five-fold strategy of Covid management: Centre to states

In a communication to Chief Secretaries of the states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote, "States and UTs shall also regularly monitor districts with higher number of active cases per million population, as it is an important indicator to predict need for upgrading health infrastructure and logistics, so that early and prompt action can be taken in this regard."

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The Centre asked the states on Tuesday to focus on the five-fold strategy -- test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour -- for effective Covid-19 management.

"There should be a continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for effective management of Covid-19," Bhalla wrote.

He emphasised that adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour is crucial to guard against any surge in infection.

"To reiterate, Covid appropriate behaviour includes mandatory use of masks, hand hygiene, following physical and social distancing and proper ventilation of closed places. While easing restrictions, it must be ensured that there is no let up in adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour," he wrote.

He also advised that states and UTs should closely monitor case positivity and bed occupancy on a regular basis, taking the district as an administrative unit.

"On witnessing any early sign of increase in case positivity and higher bed occupancy, necessary action should be taken for containment and upgradation of health infrastructure. For districts identified with high positivity and higher bed occupancy, states and UTs may consider imposing restrictions," he wrote.

He further emphasised that the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated; and prompt and targeted actions need to be implemented by the states and UTs in line with the advisory of the Union Health ministry.

