'Focus on prevention to ensure better heart health'

CSI2021 President, Dr P. Mohanan Padinahare stated that knowing cholesterol, diabetes, and blood pressure numbers is important because not every time does one require scans to assess heart health condition or medicines for treatment.

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (IANS) The 73rd Annual Conference of the Cardiological Society of India began here on Thursday with cardiologists advising people to focus on identification and prevention to ensure better heart health.

"Sedentary lifestyles have crept into daily routine, and unfortunately, sitting idle is the new smoking, hence one must do proper physical activity each day, and this will in turn ensure great heart health," he said.

The four-day conference, being attended by more than 1,000 delegates including heart specialists, scientists, engineers, and other subject experts, will deliberate various advancements in the field of heart care. About 350 faculty members from within India and overseas will take part in the sessions physically and virtually and deliberate on the latest developments in the field of cardiology.

At CSI 2021, the focus is also on predictive analysis to preempt potential risks to human hearts well in advance. "The Cardiological Society of India will closely work with scientists and engineers, and when needed with the Government machinery in this process," he said.

The Cardiological Society of India, along with scientists and engineers will be working towards developing 'Deep Neural Networks', and achieving the target of accurately predicting heart risks in advance by the year 2030. CSI will also work with the Centre and its Health Ministry, and provide necessary inputs to reaching the goal efficiently.

"Cardiology is one of the fastest developing fields of medical science. Many innovations and innovative practices emerge and are adopted by heart specialists on a continuous basis, and such conferences are very important for knowledge sharing," Dr Padinahare added.

The speakers at the inaugural session included Dr Rajendra Kumar Jain, Organising Secretary, CSI, Dr Debabrata Roy, Hon General Secretary, Dr P.S. Banerjee, Scientific Chairperson, Dr Dayasagar Rao, Organising Chairperson, and Dr K. Narasa Raju - Chairperson Reception Committee.

At the inaugural ceremony, Dr K.B. Bakshi of West Bengal and Dr Rajan Joseph Manjuran of Kerala were presented the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The speakers said that the CSI is always at the forefront in assessing newer challenges before heart specialists and in adapting latest technological and scientific practices to overcome them. The advent of Covid-19 forced cardiologists to evolve better with their approach to treating heart patients infected with the virus. Additionally, with the support from the scientific community CSI is constantly developing means to detect potential heart risks in advance.

The Cardiological Society of India works towards the prevention of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and the eradication of cardiovascular mortality to raise awareness among people about cardiovascular diseases and nutrition diets. Work towards increasing awareness about the correlation between cardiovascular diseases and the environment and lifestyle.

CSI is an active member of the International Society and Federation of Cardiology and the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology and SAARC society of Cardiology and jointly working with the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC).

